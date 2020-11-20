€70k funding boost for sport in Clare

Sports clubs in Clare will receive €70,276.38 under the latest round of funding announced by Sport Ireland. The funding will be distributed in Clare by Clare Sports Partnership.

The sport sector has been significantly impacted by the various Covid-19 restrictions imposed since March 2020.

A funding package totalling €85 million for the Irish sport sector was announced by Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD, and Minister of State for Sport and Gaeltacht Affairs, Jack Chambers TD, on 2nd November.

The funding will address the existential threat to national governing bodies and their club networks, allowing sports organisations to offset significant losses incurred in recent months and add a semblance of certainty to planning for 2021, according to Sport Ireland.

The significant investment will reach all levels of the sport sector with national governing bodies, Local Sports Partnerships and thousands of grassroots clubs across Ireland set to benefit.

Earlier this year, the Government announced funding of €70 million to protect the national sports system in Ireland.

Over €64 million of funding has been allocated to national governing bodies, Local Sports Partnerships and other funded bodies across four key schemes.

Recognising the continually changing landscape, an emergency fund to the value of €5.8 million has been ring-fenced to offset losses incurred by sports organisations during the current Level 5 restrictions and the remaining period of 2020.

Sport Ireland was in a position to meet the requests of national governing bodies for their club networks to the tune of €9.7 million, allowing an additional €5 million to be invested in the GAA, IRFU and FAI club networks.

In addition to the Covid-19 fund, the Government has allocated an additional €15 million to GAA, Camogie Association and Ladies Gaelic Football Association specifically for the running of the Inter-County Championships.

The Mayor of Clare, Cllr Mary Howard, has welcomed the funding for County Clare: “This funding will support people in communities across Clare to maintain physical and mental health, at a time when sustaining our wellbeing is so important. Keeping active is one of the main themes of the national ‘Keep Well’ campaign, which emphasises the importance of keeping active and being outdoors, even during the winter. Any ways we can support people to stay active in their own local areas, consistent with the National Plan for Living with Covid-19, will be of benefit to our citizens and communities.”

Minister Martin said: “The Government recognises the vital contribution that sport has made to public health throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. While it is appreciated that this is a difficult time for sports organisations and individuals alike, sport has continued to respond and react to the evolving situation through innovative ways in keeping people engaged and active. The funding allocated by Sport Ireland today will protect the national sporting infrastructure and provide financial stability to the sector in the uncertain months ahead. Earlier this month I announced a significant increase in the budget for sport in 2021, which will provide further resilience to the sport sector as we look to emerge from the current crisis.”

Key to the schemes is support of grassroots across the country through schemes delivered through Sport Ireland’s network of Local Sports Partnerships and through national governing bodies. Approximately €20 million will benefit thousands of clubs through the various schemes.

CEO of Clare Sports Partnership, John Sweeney, said: “This funding will provide relief for funded bodies and clubs in County Clare as well as much-needed financial stability to the sector, giving organisations confidence to continue trading through challenging times. The funding recognises sport’s important economic and social impact and the costs arising from the real threat of insolvency to sporting bodies.”