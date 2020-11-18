Status Yellow wind warning for Clare

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for several counties including Clare.

The weather services is warning of Southwest to west winds veering northwest will reach mean speed 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h.

The combination of strong winds coupled with high tides brings an increased risk of coastal flooding.

The warning is valid from 3.00pm today (Wednesday) and will remain in place until 1.00am on Thursday.

Members of the public should exercise caution, particularly around coastal areas and on high ground. Road users should be vigilant for fallen trees/debris on roads.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow gale warning has also been issued for the west coast with winds forecast to veer west to northwest and reaching strong gale force 9 from Mizen Head to Slyne Head to Malin Head.

For more information on Met Éireann weather warnings click here.