Female entrepreneurs sought for Going for Growth programme

The call is now open for ambitious female entrepreneurs from Clare, who are looking to take their business to the next level, and would like to participate in the latest cycle of Going for Growth, the award-winning business development programme.

Going for Growth is a six-month part-time programme, supported by Enterprise Ireland and KPMG, which assists ambitious female entrepreneurs to achieve their growth aspirations. There is no charge to those selected to participate.

This is the 13th year of Going for Growth and more than 750 female entrepreneurs have so far taken part in the programme.

A total of 88% of participants on the last cycle of Going for Growth reported that they pivoted their businesses to adapt to challenges raised by Covid-19.

The figures, which were gathered in their end of cycle survey, show the resilience and determination of the entrepreneurs on the programme – and the value of the peer support they received while participating.

The survey also found that eight participants from the programme started exporting for the first time – which is quite a feat during a global pandemic.

Going for Growth participants found that the roundtable sessions translated into practical changes in their business. All participants said they would recommend the programme to others.

Past participants from Clare include Caroline Dunlea of Core Optimisation, a digital marketing agency. Caroline took part in the 11th cycle of Going for Growth and this year took part in Continuing the Momentum, a follow-on round table, as part of the community offerings for those who complete the programme.

Caroline says: “I have found the Going for Growth programme to be a very positive experience. My Lead Entrepreneur and the other members of my group were so insightful and gave fantastic advice and support to each other.

“I found that we shared similar concerns and issues and could learn from sharing these experiences. I always walked away from each session feeling energised and enthused with clear and practical actions to bring back to my business. I would not hesitate to recommend this to any business looking to take some time out to plan for your next phase of growth.”

The programme is seeking applications from female entrepreneurs – across all sectors – who are strongly focussed on growth. Ideally, businesses should be well established and trading for at least two years. Applications will also be considered from highly innovative entrepreneurs with significant growth expectations at an earlier stage of their development if they have already generated some sales. (Eligibility criteria in notes below)

Sixty places will be available for the 13th cycle of Going for Growth, which will run from January to June 2021 and the deadline for applications is Friday, December 18th. There is no charge for those selected. Anyone interested is encouraged to register on the website goingforgrowth.com and a link to the application form will be sent to them.

Those selected for the Going for Growth initiative join interactive round table sessions led by Lead Entrepreneurs. The Lead Entrepreneurs are successful business women with personal experience of growing a business. These high-profile business leaders volunteer their time to encourage participants to set and achieve personalised goals and milestones to address the opportunities and challenges they face in driving growth in their businesses.

Áine Denn, co-founder and formerly of Altify, and Breege O’Donoghue, formally of Primark, will lead Continuing the Momentum round tables. This is a further development programme for former participants of Going for Growth.

Julie Sinnamon, CEO Enterprise Ireland, says: “Supporting ambitious business women to start and to grow enterprises is a priority for Enterprise Ireland. A key objective of Enterprise Ireland’s Women in Business Action Plan is to strengthen the diversity of management teams in existing businesses and to further increase the number and the impact of female-led business, for the benefit of the economy.”

Olivia Lynch, Partner KPMG, says: “Entrepreneurship is critical to Ireland’s economic stability and future growth. We know that more men than women start businesses in Ireland, a trend which suggests there is huge untapped potential in our population that could contribute to the future success of the Irish economy.”

Going for Growth has been designed and is being implemented by Fitzsimons Consulting, specialists in areas related to entrepreneurship and growth.