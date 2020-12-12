New appointments to Shannon Chamber board

Shannon Chamber announced today (Thursday, 10 December 2020) that three new appointments have been made to its Board of Directors.

The appointments of Vivian Farrell, CEO, Modular Automation, Siobhan Roche, General Manager of PTG (Precision Tool Group) and Órlaith Borthwick, Manager of the Careers and Employability Service at Limerick Institute of Technology (LIT) were made at the Chamber’s 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held virtually on Wednesday, 9 December 2020.

Speaking on behalf of the board and welcoming the addition of the key strengths each new director will bring to the board, Shannon Chamber CEO Helen Downes said: “Leading a highly innovative and successful indigenous company delivering complete automation integration solutions to customers in Europe, North America and beyond, Vivian brings an expansive understanding of what it takes to create an operation of scale in the Mid-West, always mindful of delivering customer value through exceptional teamwork.

“Siobhan has significant experience of the challenges and opportunities of running manufacturing companies in the Mid-West and is keen to ensure companies can remain competitive in the region and encourage business growth and economic development for the future.

“Órlaith brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise including effective relationship development and management, building and managing successful collaborations, and balancing the needs of multiple stakeholders in complex environments, gained from her experience over 20 years across the public and private sector.

“The addition of these new skill sets will be a valuable asset to the board as we enhance our drive to support Shannon Chamber member companies into the future,” stated Ms Downes.

The Board of Shannon Chamber comprises

Stephen Keogh (President), Managing Partner, Sellors LLP

Eoin Gavin (Vice President), Managing Director, Eoin Gavin Transport

Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group plc

Helen Downes, CEO, Shannon Chamber

Kevin Thompstone, Managing Director, the Thompstone Group

Claude Costelloe, General Manager, Zimmer Biomet Ireland

Damian Gleeson, Partner, Audit and Assurance, Grant Thornton

Mark Nolan, Managing Director, Dromoland Castle Hotel

Ian Barrett, Managing Director, Care You Ltd.

David Brown, Self Employed Owner/Manager

Edmund Jennings, Managing Director, CREGG Group

Vivian Farrell, CEO, Modular Automation

Siobhan Roche, General Manager, PTG (Precision Tool Group)

Órlaith Borthwick, Manager, Careers and Employability Service, Limerick Institute of Technology (LIT)