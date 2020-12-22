Ryanair to reopen Shannon base in April

Ryanair has announced it will re-open its base at Shannon Airport in April 2021.

The low-cost carried announced in October that was it was closing the base at Shanon because of the poor forwarding bookings it faced due to Covid-19.

There had previously been two aircraft based at Shannon however when the base reopens in April only one plane will be initially based there. This will mean that about 30 pilots and cabin crew will be based in Shannon.

Ryanair has said that Shannon Airport has worked closely with the airline in delivering incentives to rebuild traffic ahead of the Summer 21 season, in anticipation of a recovery in demand following the distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine across Europe.

According to Ryanair, the restoration of its base at Shannon will deliver:

– 1 based aircraft (there had been two based at Shannon previously)

– 14 routes

– 32 weekly flights

– Connections to holiday destinations such as Faro, Lanzarote, Malaga or Mallorca; business routes to Manchester and London; and leisure and visiting-friends-and-relatives routes to Kaunas, Warsaw or Wroclaw among others

– Over 330 direct and indirect jobs

Speaking at Shannon Airport this morning Eddie Wilson, CEO of Ryanair DAC, said: “We’re delighted to restore our Shannon Airport base with one aircraft and 14 routes from April 2021. This is great news for the Mid-West in supporting employment particularly within the region’s tourism sector, which will benefit from pent-up demand now that vaccines will be widely available next year.

Ryanair has a long standing relationship with Shannon, flying our first passengers from Shannon Airport in 1987. The airport has worked tirelessly with Ryanair over the last number of months to secure capacity ahead of next summer and we’re delighted that this re-opening of the Ryanair base will restore Shannon’s connectivity and support the economic recovery of the Mid-West next year.

Speaking today, Mr Wilson confirmed that the airline had extended its commercial relationship with Shannon Airport until 2029.

Ryanair now calls on Transport Minister Mr. Eamon Ryan to urgently introduce incentives on airport charges to support passenger recovery at Dublin and Cork for Summer 21. There will be significantly reduced capacity in Europe next Summer and unless the Irish Govt secures that connectivity now, unfortunately it will go elsewhere in Europe where Governments, regions and airports are actively engaged in securing this vital infrastructure, along with the much need employment that it will generate. Without recovery incentives, passenger capacity at Dublin will fall and Cork as a Ryanair base may not reopen for Summer 2021.

Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group which operates Shannon Airport said: “We are delighted with today’s announcement by Ryanair which shows their continued commitment to Shannon. The confirmation of one Ryanair based aircraft and 14 routes recommencing at Shannon Airport in April 2021 is an early Christmas present and is a very positive end to what has been an extremely tough year for the airport and aviation.

“As we rebuild from the devastation of the pandemic this is great news for the regions tourism and business communities who rely on these services for their livelihoods, and the general public who have experienced a very difficult year. With the planned roll-out of the vaccines expected in early 2021, people can now begin to plan for a longed-for overseas holiday.”

To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares available from just €19.99, for travel until the end of May 2021, which must be booked by midnight Thursday (24 Dec) only on the Ryanair.com website.

With 14 routes to choose from, Irish consumers can look forward to planning a much-deserved getaway as well as welcoming a recovery of the region’s economy by Summer 2021.