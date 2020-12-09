Virtual Wild Atlantic Fleadh for March debut

A newcomer to the Irish Festival scene in the US, the Wild Atlantic Fleadh is a virtual festival that will debut on St Patrick’s Week 2021.

Running from March 13th to 17th the Fleadh is a 5-day celebration of all things Celtic, spanning genres of music, dance and culture. Billed as an Online Celtic Festival Experience, Wild Atlantic Fleadh (WAF) ticket holders can gain access to over 60 different events, across 3 stages with one single ticket.

The month of March is Irish American heritage month in the U.S. and the Fleadh’s goal is to celebrate a shared heritage by producing a world-class festival celebrating Ireland’s rich history of music, arts and culture. WAF will present shows and events by Irish, Scottish and American artists that have been affected by the current global pandemic and provide a unique opportunity to virtually present some of the very best performances whilst bringing performers and fans together in a safe online community.

The Wild Atlantic Fleadh has secured a stellar lineup for its inaugural event and has assembled an eclectic range of performances to include internationally renowned shows, traditional Irish and folk musicians and up-and-coming artists. World champion Irish dancers, poets, comedians, painters, chefs, mixologists and storytellers round out the mix.

Musical performances at the festival run the gamut from top PBS shows such as Celtic Thunder to world acclaimed traditional musicians Cherish the Ladies, Celtic country heartthrob Nathan Carter, Riverdance tenor Michael Londra, folk duo Byrne and Kelly, Celtic Women star Chloë Agnew to newcomer Emma Langford. All of these artists had their entire itinerary of shows for 2020 cancelled or postponed.

The Wild Atlantic Fleadh will take place across three separate stages. MainStage will feature the daily headline shows with supporting acts before the main event. The Pub is exactly what an Irish pub should be – warm and welcoming with traditional music, dance and storytellers. The Pub will also feature a resident award-winning mixologist and world class chef offering cocktail and cooking demonstrations as well as special guests popping in for a chat. The third stage is The Wild Atlantic Club, a smaller, more intimate venue that offers acoustic shows, bespoke workshops and performances from comedians, poets and up-and-coming artists.

Music is the heartbeat of the Wild Atlantic Fleadh. Featured artists include Celtic Thunder, Cherish The Ladies, Nathan Carter, Byrne and Kelly, Chloë Agnew, Emmet Cahill, Damian McGinty, Michael Londra and band, Emma Langford, UCD Choral Scholars, Colin Keegan & Laura Durrant and Barry Kerr and Friends. More artists will be announced shortly.

Dance

The rhythmic magic of Irish step dancing is something you simply can’t miss. Both Michael Londra and Cherish the Ladies shows feature world champion dancers, many of whom are Riverdance and Lord of the Dance alum. Festival attendees can further delight in performances of Irish dance from The Pub, as well as dance workshops at the Wild Atlantic Club throughout the fleadh.

Culture

The Wild Atlantic Fleadh brings together a wide variety talent, performances and workshops.

From the works of internationally acclaimed Irish poet Louis de Paor, to the fine art exhibit hall, the storytelling expertise of actor Phelim Drew and sketches from some of Ireland’s favorite comedians, the guest artists at WAF are sure to enthrall.

Demonstrations

Daily demonstrations offering up some great Irish culinary recipes and tips from an award winning top Irish chef, just in time for St Patrick’s Day. The chef is joined International award-winning mixologist Liam Cotter with daily cocktail demonstrations and ideas for all guests over 21 years of age.

Travel

Visit Ireland virtually and pick up tips and ideas for your next trip in real life. The Virtual Irish Travel Village offers a wealth of information, insider tips, trends and deals. Festival goers can check out the Wild Atlantic Way, learn about Ireland’s Ancient East, virtually explore Northern Ireland Coastal Causeway, research their Genealogy and plan a future trip to Ireland for when the time is right.