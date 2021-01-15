Atlantic Aviation Institute obtains B737 MAX training approval

Shannon-based Atlantic Aviation Institute, an EASA-approved Part 147 training organisation and business unit of Atlantic Aviation Group, has been granted approval to deliver 737 MAX General Familiarisation and Differences training to its customer base.

Speaking on the approval, CEO Shane O’Neill stated: “Over the last number of years, the Atlantic Aviation Institute has delivered Type, General Familiarisation, Differences and Engine Run Training on Boeing 737CL and 737NG aircraft. With the return of the 737 MAX aircraft to the market and significant demand for maintenance training to upskill engineers, we are delighted to offer the 737 MAX training to our customers.”

With the announcement of the 737 MAX approval, the Part 147 training organisation has also launched it’s 2021 Training Calendar with scheduled dates for all courses in Type, General Familiarisation, Differences and Engine Run Training for Boeing 737CL, 737NG, 757, 767 and 777 aircraft.

During this challenging time, the Atlantic Aviation Institute have the flexibility to consult with customers on blended learning options for their courses to ensure a tailored solution is provided to meet their needs, including online learning.

The scheduled training programmes for 2021 can be found on their website www.atlanticaviationinstitute.ie or contact acherry@atlanicaviation.ie.