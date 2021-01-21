Community supports Bernard after house fire

A local community is rallying together in support of a popular local man and former county councillor after his home was destroyed by fire last month.

Bernard ‘Bomber’ Hanrahan escaped the blaze uninjured after his dog Daisy woke him after the fire broke out at his home in Barntick near Clarecastle.

The fire, early on the morning of December 27th last, destroyed a large section of the house which has been in the Hanrahan family for generations.

A GoFundMe page has been set up Seamus Sullivan in an effort to raised funds to help Bernard rebuild his family home. The target is €30,000 which is needed to make up the shortfall in insurance cover.

Seamus said: “Bernard Hanrahan is known far and wide as a great community man who has given of his time for so many causes. ‘Bomber’ as he is affectionately known was, and is, always there to give to others both as a County Councillor and community activist, and now so many have expressed the desire to help him. This appeal will allow all his friends to rally round and show solidarity with a very generous community man.

This “GoFundMe” is being organised to help bridge the inevitable shortfall in the insurance, and to assist him in replacing what was lost, in so far as it is possible to do so. While our emotional support is a comfort to the Hanrahan family, financial assistance is needed as well to cover the unexpected expenses that will not be covered by insurance.”