New ice/low temperature warnings for Clare

Met Éireann has issued new ice/snow and low temperature warnings for Clare.

A Status Yellow warning issued on Friday, due to expire at midday today (Sunday), will be replaced by two further warnings.

A Status Yellow snow/Ice warning for Ireland takes effect from midday. Met Éireann is warning of scattered falls of sleet, snow and hail continuing for the rest of today as well icy and hazardous conditions.

The warning will remain in effect until 7.00pm.

A second Status Yellow warning will begin at 7.00pm and remain in place until 10.00am on Monday.

Met Éireann says it will be very cold with lowest temperatures of -5 to -2 degrees Celsius generally, colder locally.

Several collisions were reported across the county yesterday. Two cars left the road near Kilmorane on the Kilrush Road.

Caution is urged on all routes. Leaving enough space to brake is even more important when there are wintery conditions to contend with.