North Clare eir issues raised in Dáil

Clare Independent Michael McNamara has raised a number of the issues in Dáil Éireann today.

These included eir outages in West Clare; unrestricted travel from Northern Ireland; Vitamin supplements for vulnerable persons and foreign travel for essential workers. Deputy McNamara raised the issues with An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

On the matter of eir outages in North Clare, Mr McNamara said: “I have raised the difficulties being encountered by eir customers in Milltown Malbay and Inagh with the company and today in the Dáil. Today, I also questioned the Tánaiste when additional powers will be given to ComReg to impose sanctions on telecoms service providers in light of ongoing issues across the country.

I also received a written reply from the CEO of eir today confirming she has requested a review into the service outages in areas such as Miltown Malbay, Quilty, Inagh and surrounds.”

Dozens of eir customers have complained in recent days about a lack of or poor service in their areas however the issues have persisted for several months. The issues include having no service or frequent ‘drops’ in the service.