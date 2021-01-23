Over €100,000 awarded in MIC Entrance Scholarships

More than €100,000 in scholarships has been awarded to 50 first-year students at Mary Immaculate College (MIC).

The Entrance Scholarships are presented to students based on their Leaving Certificate results and are each valued at €2,000. Scholarships are usually officially presented to recipients at a special on-campus ceremony but that was this year cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The students who received the award this year did so under unusual and difficult circumstances as they began their third level journey remotely following Government guidelines. Reflecting on this point, first year MIC student and Calum Buckley, who received an Entrance Scholarship, remarked: “The start to College life isn’t really what any of us expected but MIC are doing an exceptional job in making sure we are all happy with our online experience”.

The Meath man, who’s studying the BA in Education, Mathematics & Gaeilge at MIC’s Thurles campus continued: “When I was first awarded the scholarship, I really couldn’t believe it! After, what has been a very strange year to say the least, it was great to know that all the hard work I put in was recognized! It felt great to be appreciated in another way other than just a pat on the back.”

Limerick woman Megan Ryan, who is studying on MIC’s Bachelor of Education programme, also received a scholarship and remarked: “I am delighted and honoured to be awarded an Entrance Scholarship to MIC! This year has been challenging in so many ways but this scholarship has been a highlight in that I feel privileged to have received it.

It will undoubtedly relieve some of the financial burden that so many students face when they begin their college years. Although I have been studying from home for my first semester, I have gotten a great sense of the ethos of the College and look forward to meeting my classmates and lecturers on campus in the near future.”

All students who have progressed immediately from second-level study are eligible for the scholarship. With the scholarships being distributed across all undergraduate programmes at the College. The standard of the recipients in 2020 was very high, as in previous years, with 19 students achieving 600 points or more, and 11 with a score of 625.

Those applying to MIC are also eligible to apply for the recently launched Elite Sports Scholarships and CAO Concession Scheme. Further details on these and all of MIC’s scholarships schemes available at www.mic.ie/scholarships.

As this year’s Leaving Certificate Students are unable to attend physical on-campus Open Days due to COVID-19 restrictions, MIC has been running a live CAO Virtual Talks Series where prospective students get the chance to hear from and ask questions of programme leaders and key support staff. Visit www.mic.ie/cao to hear more about MIC’s 12 undergraduate programmes and replay the live sessions.