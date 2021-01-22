Status Yellow snow/ice warning for Ireland

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow snow and ice warning for the entire country including Clare.

The warning has been upgraded from an earlier ‘advisory; and will remain in place until midnight on Sunday.

Forecasters are warning of falls of hail, sleet and snow and of icy, hazardous conditions.

The forecast is of scattered showers and sunny spells for Friday afternoon and evening. Some of the showers falling as sleet or snow at times with a chance of hail. Highest temperatures of 3 to 5 degrees, with a light to moderate westerly breeze.

Tonight will be cold with a sharp frost and icy patches forming early in the night. Scattered wintry showers continuing for a time, but will slowly die out overnight with long clear spells developing. Lowest temperatures of -4 to -1 degrees. Some mist and fog patches will form in light westerly winds.

