Update on Shannon Heritage and new Shannon Group Chair

Clare Independent T.D. Michael McNamara says a new Chair of Shannon Group plc will be appointed imminently while Government also plans to review Shannon Heritage’s position with the Group.

“In a meeting today with Transport Minister Eamon Ryan and Minister of State for International and Road Transport Hildegarde Naughton I was informed that the appointment of a new Chair of Shannon Group plc is imminent,” stated Deputy McNamara.

He continued, “A commitment was given to me that a review the future of Shannon Heritage’s position within that group will be undertaken in conjunction with the new Chair.

I also raised the precarious position of Shannon Heritage staff whose positions have been transformed into seasonal jobs yet can’t avail of redundancy,” added Deputy McNamara.