Weekend wind warning for Clare

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for a number of counties including Clare for this weekend.

The weather service has warned of strong southeasterly winds tonight, with mean speeds of 50 to 60 km/h and gusts to 90 km/h. Where winds are onshore there is a risk of coastal flooding.

Tomorrow, strong southeasterly winds, with mean speeds of 50 to 60 km/h and gusts to 90 km/h. Where winds are onshore there is a risk of coastal flooding.

For Sunday, Met Éireann added it will be very windy with strong to gale force southerly winds veering southwesterly. Where winds are onshore there is a risk of coastal flooding around high tide. There is also a risk of more severe gusts for a time in parts of the west.

The Status Yellow wind warning will come into effect at 9.00pm today (Friday) and remain in place until 6.00pm on Sunday.

