Pedestrian crossing confirmed for Ruan village

Clare Independent T.D. Michael McNamara has received confirmation from Clare County Council that it will consider the provision of a pedestrian crossing in Ruan village.

Deputy McNamara contacted the local authority about the proposal after residents of Ruan contacted him about the need for a traffic calming measures such as a pedestrian crossing to be introduced in the village.

“The Council has informed me that it has already met with some local residents and business owners this month and will now carry out a survey of the area,” explained Deputy McNamara. “Once this survey is completed, a preliminary design for a pedestrian crossing will be prepared. Once the design is ready, the Council will consult with local residents before proceeding any further.”

“As is the case with all such developments, statutory processes will need to be followed and funding will need to be sought before Clare County Council implements anything on the ground. I look forward to progress being made in this regard,” concluded Deputy McNamara.