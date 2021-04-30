Additional resources for Bank Holiday crowds

Clare County Council has confirmed it will provide additional significant resources in the areas of public toilet facilities, and litter and traffic management ahead of the anticipated arrival of large numbers of people to the county’s beaches this May Bank Holiday Weekend.

Toilet facilities, including baby changing facilities, will be operational this weekend and throughout the summer season at Spanish Point, White Strand, Fanore, Lahinch, Kilkee and Cappa.

Additional toilet facilities will be provided, where deemed necessary, at these and other popular visitor locations during the summer months. These facilities will be maintained regularly each day.

Additional public bins are being provided at coastal locations and will be emptied a number of times per day by local authority staff. Clare County Council is requesting individuals and groups to ensure all empty packaging or picnic waste is taken home or alternatively deposited in the public bins.

Clare County Council is deploying Community Officers and Beach Ambassadors at busy coastal locations to assist with traffic management, maintaining public amenities and litter management, and to respond to any requests for assistance or queries from tourists and locals alike.

Clare County Council, in conjunction with An Garda Síochána and other agencies, want families and all visitors to our beaches to enjoy themselves this weekend and over the summer but to be mindful of Covid guidance and of their responsibility to other visitors, local residents and to the local environment.

The public is advised that lifeguards are not on duty at Blue Flag beach locations during May. The public should use caution and avoid swimming in non-designated bathing areas. Lifeguard services will commence during the June Bank Holiday Weekend. Water safety advice is available from www.watersafety.ie.