Clarification on mobile home use welcomed – Dooley 

Clare Fianna Fáil Senator Timmy Dooley has welcomed the clarification from the Taoiseach on mobile home owners using and residing in their mobile homes.

Following the clarification those residing in the same county as where their mobile home is located can now use their mobile home.

From May 10th inter-county travel will resume and people will be able to travel to their mobile home from outside their county boundaries.

Senator Dooley commented, “The clarification on mobile home use from An Taoiseach is hugely welcomed. I raised the need for mobile home owners to be allowed stay in their mobile home parks at the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party with An Taoiseach this week.

“I’m sure this news will come as a relief to many mobile home owners in Clare who can now travel to their mobile homes across the western seaboard of the county.”