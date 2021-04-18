Coast Guard assists boat crew on Lough Derg

Killaloe Coast Guard was called out this afternoon to assist the crew of a vessel which lad lost power on lough Derg.

The volunteer unit was alerted at around 12.45pm after watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry received a request for assistance from the crew of the vessel.

The boat, with two persons on board, experienced engine difficulty North of Tinerana on the Clare shore. The experienced crew had dropped anchor to avoid running around and had set up a tow line before the Coast Guard Rescue boat arrived on scene.

On arrival at the location, a Coast Guard crew member was transferred to the causalty vessel and which was then taken on tow back to Annacarriga Harbour.

A Coast Guard shore team had travelled to Annacarriga by road and were waiting to assist in the safe mooring of the vessel.