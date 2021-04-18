Comp induction even goes virtual

The very popular 6th class Induction Days in St. Patrick’s Comprehensive School were unfortunately not an option this year due to Covid restrictions but in true #Comp Style an alternative was planned and implemented.

This came in the form of Virtual Induction at The Comp! In collaboration with local company Memory Box Media owned by past pupil Dominic McInerney, a series of videos were commissioned. This series gives a unique insight into subjects at Junior Cycle for students coming to The Comp. It is a valuable resource to all students considering what subjects they would like to do at Junior Cycle level and ultimately for Leaving Cert.

In what has become a new Comp tradition, in February every year 6th class student was invited to The Comp to try out subjects that were new and unfamiliar to them. These days have become a highlight of the school calendar as 6th class students get to experience two days in the life of a Comp student.

The school has found it to be a fantastic way to ease that sense of trepidation that many primary school students feel about the transition to secondary school. Students finish their induction days reassured and excited about their future in the school. They have also gained valuable insight into the wide-ranging option subjects on offer and are better equipped to make informed decisions.

Students in St. Patrick’s Comprehensive School can choose between 10 subjects as options in 1st year. The Comp’s new videos give a comprehensive breakdown of the subjects and what students can expect should they choose them. The school hopes that it will be a resource they can build on over the coming years giving future students all the detail they need to make informed decisions about the subjects they wish to study.

School Principal Mary Costello said: “The Comp Virtual Induction is one more addition to a suite of resources we have developed to support our students in their transition from primary to secondary school. It gives our students and parents a real insight into the range of option subjects on offer in St Patrick’s Comprehensive School so that they can make informed decisions about subject selection.

I am very proud of our team here in the Comp who continue to be innovative, creative and absolutely committed to guiding and educating our students. The legacy of the Comp as the first comprehensive school in the country in pioneering quality, innovative education is channelled here as we have risen to the challenges and limitations of COVID and overcome them with the expertise and talent of former pupil Dom McInnerney.

Dom’s talents and skills were nurtured here in the Comp and now the next generation will be inspired to follow their dreams and passions.”

All the videos can be seen here

Sharon Brooks, Deputy Principal said: “Innovation is synonymous with what we do here at the Comp. We are also adept at responding to change and when the opportunity to bring 6th class pupils into the school was impacted by the pandemic, we immediately set about finding a viable alternative. We’re delighted with the result.

Our virtual induction piece has received wonderful reviews from pupils, their parents and primary school teachers and principals alike. Our aim was to dispel uncertainty and anxiety, and to replace it with the excitement, knowledge and promise every child beginning their secondary school journey deserves to experience. I would advise any 6th class pupil to check the videos out on our website regardless of which secondary school they wish to attend.”