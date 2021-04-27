Kilrush RNLI volunteers in Mayday funds appeal

The RNLI is launching its Mayday Mile fundraiser as the charity’s rescue figures for 2020 show that volunteer lifeboat crew at its lifeboat station in Kilrush, County Clare launched nine times and brought 11 people to safety. Three of those launches were carried out in the hours of darkness.

Nationally, over half (53%) of the charity’s 945 lifeboat launches took place in the months of June, July and August. Volunteer lifeboat crews are getting ready for what they expect will be a busy summer with people continuing to holiday at home. Last year, with the country dealing with restrictions put in place to fight the pandemic, lifeboat crews were still busy, bringing 1,145 people to safety.

The RNLI’s Mayday campaign begins on Saturday 1 May and runs throughout the month. Lifesavers are calling on supporters to join the Mayday Mile and cover the distance for the charity in any way they chose to raise vital funds to help lifeboat crews continue their work. Sign up here.

Kilrush RNLI Helm Charlie Glynn said: ‘Our callouts last year ranged from a young child blown out to sea on an inflatable to rescuing three people from a sinking vessel in gale force conditions. For every callout there is a person behind it who is worried that something bad may have happed to a loved one and we are there to help find them and bring them home. Thank you to everyone who supports the work of the volunteer lifeboat crews. From the vessel we use to the training and the state-of-the-art kit, it is all funded through donations.’

