Forest Fire Warning remains in place

A ‘Condition Orange – High Fire Risk’ warning remains in place this weekend in Co Clare and will be effective until midday on Monday.

Arising from current high pressure dominated weather patterns a high fire risk is deemed to exist in all areas where hazardous fuels such as dead grasses and shrub fuels such as heather and gorse exist.

Clare County Council has said: “Based on recent fire activity, ignition risks appear to be focussed on areas with public access, particularly active turf cutting and peatland sites. The relaxation of some Covid-19 requirements mean that members of the public can now travel within their respective counties and higher visitor activity levels at recreational sites can be expected in line with fine weather.

Members of the public intending to visit forests and other recreational sites are reminded to adhere to regulations introduced to limit the spread of Covid-19. Vehicles must not be parked at site entrances or impede emergency service access to forest roads. Forest visitors should not use barbeques or open fires at any stage.

Fire behaviour and spread rates are likely to be influenced by lower afternoon humidity levels and moderate to fresh easterly winds in many areas. There is potential for wind speeds to reach or exceed the critical 30km/h threshold in several regions and this will significantly increase suppression difficulties in all fuel type. Due caution is advised,” the local authority added.

Further information is available from the Department of Agriculture website.

Be Prepared. Be Vigilant. Stamp Out Forest Fires.