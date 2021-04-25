RNLI assists motorboat on Lough Derg

The Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat was called out to assist two people on board a 20-ft motorboat which suffered engine failure on Lough Derg today.

At 11.30am, whilst out on exercise, Lough Derg RNLI volunteers noticed two people on board a motorboat waving to them to signal their distress. The motorboat was south of the Scilly Islands and lying side on to weather. The wind was easterly, F3, with good visibility reported at the time.

The lifeboat immediately made way towards the casualty vessel. The two people on board the boat asked for assistance as their boat had suffered engine failure.

The lifeboat informed watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island of the situation.

The lifeboat crew set up an astern tow to take the vessel with her passengers back to Garrykennedy Harbour, the closest available safe harbour, and from where they had started their journey.

At 12.13pm the casualty vessel was safely tied alongside at Garrykennedy Harbour. At 12.18pm Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat departed the scene to return to station.

Liam Maloney, Deputy Launching Authority at Lough Derg RNLI said: “We advise boat users to carry a means of communication and, when in difficulty, call 112 or 999 and ask for marine rescue.”

Late last night, the Killaloe unit of the Irish Coast Guard was called to assist a vessel that had suffered engine failure close to the Clare shore on Lough Derg.