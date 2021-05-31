Clare marks world No Tobacco Day

World No Tobacco Day, on Monday, 31st May, sees the launch of two new videos to promote the continued development of a tobacco free society in County Clare.

The videos are part of the ‘Not Around Us: Towards a Tobacco and Vape Free Clare’ campaign that is being rolled out across the county.

The initiative is being led by Clare County Council’s Healthy Clare team in partnership with a range of stakeholders including the HSE’s Quit Mid-West team, Clare Comhairle na nÓg, Clare Children and Young People’s Services Committee, Clare Youth Services, Clare Sports Partnership, Greener Clare and Healthy Ireland.

‘Not Around Us’ is another step towards a tobacco and vape free Clare and is in response to the Government’s national target for a less than 5 per cent smoking prevalence in Ireland by 2025.

The purpose of the ‘Not Around Us’ campaign is to:

Help protect children and young people from second-hand smoke exposure Contribute to the denormalisation of smoking for children and young people Reduce the environmental nuisance, cost of cleaning and damage that discarded tobacco products create Signpost the HSE Quit services.

The first video explains the purpose of the campaign, encouraging organisations to sign up to being smoke and vape free.

The second video, created by the local Clare Youth Action group in Ennistymon, highlights the supports available to those who would like to quit.

The appetite for smoke and vape free spaces in Clare is strong, with 102 signs already erected around the county since the campaign’s launch in February of this year.

For more information about the ‘Not Around Us’ campaign and to sign your organisation up to promoting smoke and vape free spaces in Clare, please visit the Healthy Clare webpage.