No Aer Lingus US flights from Shannon until 2022?

Aer Lingus transatlantic services from Shannon Airport could remain grounded until summer 2022 while the airline’s schedule ‘remains under review’.

It’s believed a document outlining the airline’s timeline for the resumption of services, circulating among company workers, states that the Shannon to New York and Boston routes will not recommence until the middle of next year.

The routes were suspended when the global pandemic struck and brought the aviation industry to its knees. Aer Lingus’ very popular Shannon to London Heathrow was also suspended while new services to Paris and Barcelona, due to commence last summer, also failed to take off as a result of the health crisis.

It’s understood that a document, which outlines the airline’s plans for resuming schedules, outlines plans to resume operations on previously operated routes from Dublin as well commencing new services from Dublin and Manchester to destinations including Barbados and Mexico.

It also says however that the Shannon to New York (JFK) and Boston routes have had their “suspensions extended” to S22 (summer 2022) or “February mid-terms or early March.”

The document also highlights a “priority on rebuild the DUB (Dublin) hub from September” while two other routes could resume in summer 2022 but are “low priority”.

There’s also speculation about the future of the popular Aer Lingus Shannon/London Heathrow service with some suggesting that if flights resume on the route, it may not be with an aircraft that would be based at Shannon.

The airline would usually have one Airbus A320 aircraft based at Shannon to serve the London Heathrow route while a long range A321neo have been used to operate transatlantic services to New York and Boston.

When asked to comment, a spokesperson for the airline said: “Aer Lingus is currently flying a significantly reduced schedule. The schedule for the duration of 2021, and beyond, remains under constant review.”

Independent TD for Clare Michael McNamara said: “This is a cause of great concern but is indicative of the government’s laissez faire attitude to aviation which is now coming home to roost. It’s not just this government but also previous governments.”

“It’s ironic that some of the Aer Lingus fleet is now being deployed to operate from Manchester when there are no plans to resume services from Shannon.

I am also concerned for the Shannon to Heathrow service and for the future of the airline’s slots at Heathrow if they’re not used. It’s clear that the government’s aviation policy is at odds with its regional development and foreign direct investment policy,” Deputy McNamara added.

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Tourism and Aviation Cathal Crowe said: “I’m calling on Aer Lingus to urgently make clear their future intentions for flying out of their Shannon base. Shannon, for many decades, has been the first stepping-stone for many North Americans entering Ireland and indeed Europe and it is essential that this connectivity is restored in the quickest possible timeframe.

Aer Lingus, like many airlines, can feel disgruntled and hugely frustrated with the situation over the past 14 months, whereby practically all aircraft were grounded, very few took to the skies but the fact is there is now a clear pathway emerging for the restoration of international air travel.”

“Whilst I fully understand the need for airlines to have a lead in period so that pilots and cabin crews can be ready and certified to return to the air, and also for marketing purposes, there is nonetheless an expectation that airlines here in Ireland and further afield will now start to commit to running services in the months ahead.

Ryanair recently announced a new route from Shannon to Corfu and they expect to be running from Shannon in the summer and autumn period – we need to same commitment from Aer Lingus. This period of uncertainty is near an end and whilst I look forward to a staycation in Ireland with my family, I’ve already booked a flight from Shannon in August in anticipation of a return to international travel,” he said.

“It’s important that we here in the Midwest commit to supporting Shannon but we also need equal commitment from our airlines that have for so long serviced the region,” Deputy Crowe added.