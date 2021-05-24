Possible water supply disruption in Miltown Malbay/Mullagh area

Irish Water, working in partnership with Clare County Council, is carrying out water main improvement work between Mullagh and Milltown Malbay.

This work involves the installation of 4.7km of new water main to replace old mains which were bursting frequently. This will result in a more secure and reliable water supplies for local residents and businesses as well as a number of Group Water Schemes supplied from the public mains.

This works got underway in October and are expected to be completed by the end of June.

In order to progress this essential work, there may be disruption to water supplies in the area next week during the following times:

Tuesday, 25th May 2021 from 10am to 4pm

These works will impact water supply primarily to Milltown Malbay village; but will also impact on Spanish Point and surrounding areas. These works will also impact on all group schemes fed from the supply including Rinnen and Glendine schemes.

Thursday, 27th May 2021 from 10am to 4pm

These works will impact water supply primarily to Milltown Malbay village; but will also impact on Spanish Point and surrounding areas. These works will also impact on all group schemes fed from the supply including Rinnen and Glendine schemes.

It may take 2-3 hours for normal water supply to return to all customers but it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing.

Irish Water and Clare County Council understand the inconvenience when an outage occurs and thank customers for their patience while we carry out this essential work. We are working with our contractors to keep any disruption to a minimum. Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please see the supply and service section of our website.

Irish Water continues to work at this time with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.