Top speakers for one-off virtual panel discussion

World-renowned economist David McWilliams, former political titan Mary Harney and international businessman and investor Dr Hugh O’Donnell to share visions for the new future in one-off virtual panel discussion.

Well-known for his accurate economic predictions, economist David McWilliams will join equally distinguished expert commentators, University of Limerick Chancellor Mary Harney and internationally respected businessman and investor Dr Hugh O’Donnell in a one-off virtual panel discussion on Thursday, 27 May 2021, commencing at 1pm (BST).

Aptly entitled ‘When the dust settles and the clouds part’, this thought-provoking panel discussion will be chaired by Dr James Ring, global CEO of international consultancy and training organisation, Ingenium. Dr Ring will seek the panellists’ comments on issues facing us in a post-COVID world; issues such as what investors want to see in future organisations, how remote working will affect the skilled labour force, what the economy will look like a year from now and, what policies the government can tackle to better prepare for the business of tomorrow.

“COVID-19 has changed the way we work and live forever. It has pushed the boundaries and as humans always do, people have adapted to a new way of life. When the dust settles on what has been an extraordinary period of history, and the clouds part, what will our society and economy look like; how should governments respond and, where are the new growth areas and opportunities to be found in this new world?. These are some of the areas we will be zoning in on during the discussion,” stated Dr Ring.

Speaking ahead of the event, University of Limerick Chancellor Mary Harney said: “On many occasions, Ireland has demonstrated its capacity to adapt to overcome big challenges, Openness to change and innovation is more important now than ever before. The COVID crisis has shown the huge benefits of all in society working together. Our future will be enriched as we embrace greater diversity and equality in our society and economy. I look forward to participating in this panel discussion. It will be an exhilarating hour.”

Ingenium director and panellist Dr Hugh O’Donnell added: “Now more than ever, we need to double-down on great ideas. If COVID-19 has taught us one thing, it’s that we are more resilient than we think. Now it’s time to use this resilience to our advantage.

“At Ingenium, we believe in preparing for the future of business, whether you are planning for a digital transformation, getting your team aligned with your strategic goals, or assessing how the macroeconomic environment will impact your organisation’s performance. We hope that this event starts the discussion on where we are going to be and where we want to be in the future.”

This event is for anyone who wants to learn more about where the economy is going, where investors are heading and where the future policies need to be to get us out of the current crisis.

Bookings for the event, which is free of charge, can be made via www.eventbrite.ie/e/when-the-dust-settles-and-the-clouds-part-panel-discussion-may-27-tickets-152310489775?aff=Twitter