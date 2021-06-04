Council reminds public to stay safe this summer

Clare County Council has issued a reminder to the public to stay safe while enjoying the June bank holiday weekend.

The Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, Cllr Mary Howard, is calling on people in Clare to continue to follow Covid-19 public health guidelines and is promoting a message of caution on roads, beaches, public spaces and amenities this weekend.

Clare County Council, in conjunction with An Garda Síochána and other agencies, want families and all visitors to our beaches and amenities to enjoy themselves this weekend and over the summer but to be mindful of Covid-19 guidance and of their responsibility to other visitors, local residents and the local environment.

Extra seasonal staff are commencing this weekend at coastal locations, including beach ambassadors, litter and toilet operatives, and traffic management staff. Clare County Council and Clare Garda Division are in regular contact and have a traffic management plan in place for the weekend. Plans are in place to have toilets open at all beaches across the summer with expanded capacity.

The public’s assistance is requested in relation to disposal of their waste when visiting beaches or other amenities, by either using the nearest available bins or bringing their waste home with them to dispose of appropriately.

The lifeguard service will commence at Lahinch, Spanish Point, Fanore and Kilkee on Saturday, 5th June, and will remain in place until Tuesday, 31st August. That is 5th June to 31st August inclusive. The lifeguard service will operate on September 4th-5th and also 11th-12th.

The lifeguard service will commence at White Strand Miltown Malbay, White Strand Doonbeg, Cappa, Mountshannon, Killaloe (Ballycuggeran) and Ballyallia on Saturday, 5th June, for the bank holiday weekend and for subsequent weekends in June. Full time service is scheduled to start on Monday, 28th June, at these beaches and also at Seafield and Bishops Quarter.

Lifeguards are on duty from 11:00am to 7:00pm on days of operation of the lifeguard service.

Cllr Mary Howard said: “Please be careful and mindful of your own safety and that of others when you are out and about this bank holiday weekend. Enjoy the weekend but avoid high-risk situations.”

A spokesperson for Clare County Council added: “Clare is a holiday county with wonderful destinations and amenities, and we look forward to a safe and enjoyable summer season. Clare County Council continues to step up responses in a range of areas for the summer months. But even with additional measures in place, personal responsibility is a key requirement. It is essential that we all as individuals make the right choices and do the right things to protect the progress we have made to secure a recovery in society and the economy.”

Residents and visitors are reminded to take extra care in crowded areas, on the roads and at beach and amenity locations.

Chief Superintendent Sean Colleran of the Clare Garda Division said: “Our main priority is keeping people safe and that continues over the coming June bank holiday weekend. We can understand that people will be looking forward to enjoying the long weekend but we are appealing to everyone to continue following public health guidelines when meeting with friends and family. We are appealing to people to be responsible and protect themselves and their family and friends over this June bank holiday.

“There will be a large number of checkpoints across the county of Clare over the coming weekend. Gardaí will be patrolling the county over the bank holiday period, in both marked and unmarked vehicles. Gardaí will also be patrolling the beaches, beauty spots and parks over the coming weekend.

“As a community-based police service, local Gardaí will continue to maintain personal interactions and where needed to assist and support people. Our main priority is keeping people safe and this will continue this weekend and over the coming weeks.”

Clare County Council advises that the safest place to swim is at lifeguarded locations. For swimming advice and precautions, please visit the Water Safety Ireland website: https://watersafety.ie/recreation

For information on beaches and bathing areas in Clare please visit here.

The ‘Be Summer Ready’ campaign provides information to the general public on issues which may affect them during the summer months in Ireland.