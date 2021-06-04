County Clare lifeguard service update

Clare County Council has confirmed that a lifeguard service will commence at Lahinch, Spanish Point, Fanore and Kilkee this Saturday.

Lifeguards will remain in place until Tuesday, 31st August. That is 5th June to 31st August inclusive. The lifeguard service will operate on September 4th-5th and also 11th-12th.

The lifeguard service will commence at White Strand Miltown Malbay, White Strand Doonbeg, Cappa, Mountshannon, Killaloe (Ballycuggeran) and Ballyalla on Saturday, 5th June, for the bank holiday weekend and for subsequent weekends in June. Full time service is scheduled to start on Monday, 28th June, at these beaches and also at Seafield and Bishops Quarter.

Lifeguards are on duty from 11:00am to 7:00pm on days of operation of the lifeguard service.

Clare County Council advises that the safest place to swim is at lifeguarded locations.

