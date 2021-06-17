Second vessel runs aground on Lough Derg in less than 24 hours

Lough Derg RNLI was called out to assist two people on a 28ft cruiser that ran aground the the lake earlier today the second such incident in less than 24 hours.

The volunteer team was alerted and tasked at 12.35pm by watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry.

The Coast Guard received a report that a vessel with two people on board had run aground inside the ‘G’ navigation mark, north of Drominagh Point on the northern eastern end of Lough Derg.

The lifeboat crew reached the scene at 12.50pm and could see that the cruise hire company has sent personnel to the scene and were attempting to re-float the cruiser. The lifeboat informed Valentia MRSC of the situation and confirmed they would remain on standby at the scene.

When it was evident the cruiser was fast on rocks the cruise hire company arranged for a more powerful tow vessel to assist. RNLI volunteers requested to take the two casualties off the stricken vessel and to Terryglass Harbour, where their boat would be taken once it was off the rocks.

At 1.38pm the lifeboat delivered the two casualties to Terryglass Harbour where a boat owner invited them to their vessel for refreshments whilst they waited for their boat.

Brendan O’Brien, Deputy Launching Authority at Lough Derg RNLI advises boat users to ‘plan your passage, study your charts and don’t stray off the charted navigation routes’.

It was the second time in less than 24 hours that the Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat was tasked to a vessel aground. The team responded to a similar incident on Wednesday evening.