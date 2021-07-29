App provides new Cliffs Of Moher experience

A free interactive mobile app has been launched for those visiting or planning to visit the Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience in County Clare.

With free Wi-Fi available throughout the main visitor centre building and viewing platforms, visitors will be able to access a range of information about the Cliffs of Moher via their smartphone.

The app also contains 13 audio tracks narrated by Conor Tallon and featuring contributions from people with an intrinsic knowledge of the rich history, geology, flora and fauna of Ireland’s most visited natural attraction.

Bobby Kerr, Chairperson of the Board of the Cliffs of Moher Centre Ltd., commented, “A key feature of the new app is to educate visitors and to significantly improve visitor experience while on-site, but also in the pre- and post-stages of their visit. It will be effective in providing information to helping guests find their way and to make the most out of their day.”

Leonard Cleary, Director of Service, Rural Development and Tourism, Clare County Council, added, “We are continually seeking new ways to further enhance the overall visitor experience at the Cliffs of Moher. The app, which is free to download, is educational and it also allows us to promote what the rest of County Clare has to offer visitors.”

Geraldine Enright, Director of the Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience, said, “The launch of this interactive app ties in with our sustainability ethos as it will greatly reduce the amount of information brochures being distributed on site. Everything from a map of the attraction to the weather forecast and items of local interest is there on the app.”

“The audio tracks featured on the app will provide context and extra life to what visitors are experiencing during their trip to the Cliffs of Moher,” explained Ms. Enright. “Our staff provide local insight on the myths, history and the biodiversity of the site, while the busking tradition at the site and the traditional music of North Clare and the wider county also features.”

The app, which has been developed by Digisoft.tv in conjunction with Cork-based Inhand Guides Smart Audio, is available to download from the Apple App Store and Android Playstore.

The Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience is a signature discovery point on Fáilte Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way, a main Geosite of the Burren & Cliffs of Moher UNESCO Geopark, a Special Protected Area for Birds and Wildlife and is a wholly owned tourism asset of Clare County Council.

Visit www.cliffsofmoher.ie for more details.