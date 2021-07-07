Zimmer keeps it green with primary schools

More than 350 children in 12 primary schools across Clare, Galway, Limerick and Tipperary have learned more about biodiversity and how to reduce waste, reuse and recycle, thanks to an environmental initiative run by global healthcare technology company, Zimmer Biomet as part of the Junior Achievement outreach program.

Under the initiative, dubbed Keen to Keep it Green, the company donated trees and wildflowers and its employees visited schools to plant the trees, wildflowers and run litter clean-ups. The programme was conducted in full compliance with COVID-19 regulations and public health guidelines.

Thanking Zimmer Biomet, Peadar McMahon, Deputy Principal of Barefield National School, Ennis, Co Clare said, “We thoroughly enjoyed participating in your Keen to Keep it Green initiative. We have planted four beautiful trees and decorated our garden with colourful flowers in conjunction with your dedicated employees. You have helped raise awareness of the importance of taking care of our environment and respecting nature all around us. Thank you – we look forward to continuing our brilliant partnership with Zimmer Biomet in the next academic year.”

Claude Costelloe, Site Director of Zimmer Biomet’s Ireland manufacturing facilities explained the initiative is part of the company’s commitment to preserve the natural environment for future generations. “We are delighted to support schools and foster environmental awareness. Seeing young students plant trees is a symbol of hope for the future. My thanks to the Principals and staff, who welcome us so warmly, and to the children for their enthusiasm.”

A leading employer in Shannon and Oranmore, Galway, Zimmer Biomet’s footprint in Ireland features two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities.