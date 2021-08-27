Call for sewerage infrastructure investment for Clare

Clare Independent TD Michael McNamara has requested Darragh O’Brien TD. Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage to consider the inclusion of Carrigaholt, Cooraclare and Doolin in a pilot scheme providing funding for infrastructure in rural villages that currently are outside Irish Water’s investment programmes.

Deputy McNamara today met with the Minister in the East Clare village of Broadford, which has been included in the pilot scheme following a 30-year wait for sewerage infrastructure.

“The policy of developing rural villages must be preceded by investment in local infrastructure,” stated Deputy McNamara. “The lack of adequate sewage infrastructure in Carrigaholt, Cooraclare and Doolin needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency as the benefits for the communities in delivering such infrastructure would be wide ranging and long lasting.”

Deputy McNamara praised Minister O’Brien for his delivery of “vital” infrastructure projects in Clare, including the recent investment in Liscannor’s wastewater infrastructure, the upgrade of sewerage infrastructure in Clarecastle, and the watermain replacement scheme in Miltown Malbay, Mullagh and surrounding areas.

“I wish to commend Minister O’Brien for his non-partisan approach to dealing with problems within his remit on the basis of need,” added Deputy McNamara.