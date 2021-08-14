Connect with Clare’s heritage during Heritage Week 2021

Heritage groups throughout County Clare have developed projects for National Heritage Week 2021, which runs from today until Sunday, 22nd August.

National Heritage Week 2021 is focused on opening the door to heritage and getting as many people involved in heritage as possible.

This year, heritage project organisers have been encouraged to consider how they can connect with ‘heritage newcomers’ who may have not engaged with National Heritage Week before or who may not traditionally have felt included in local heritage, as well as heritage enthusiasts of all ages, when planning their projects.

Cllr PJ Ryan, Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, said: “Heritage project organisers are to be commended for the central role they play in promoting Clare’s heritage. National Heritage Week is an important cultural event and is an opportunity for people to connect with the heritage that is all around us. I encourage people to visit www.heritageweek.ie to learn more about the wonderful heritage throughout our county.”

Congella McGuire, Clare Heritage Officer, said: “Project organisers have met the challenges of Covid-19 with innovation and creativity. Many of the 40+ National Heritage Week projects from Clare will be online this year, ensuring that Heritage Week remains a vibrant celebration of Clare’s heritage.”

‘Wild Child Day’ on Wednesday, 18th August, encourages kids and families to drop the devices, jump off the couch and get outdoors to explore the heritage in their locality.

Water Heritage Day will take place on Sunday, 22nd August, as a collaboration between the Heritage Council and the Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO). As an island nation, our history and heritage have been shaped by the sea and the great Irish rivers, lakes and wetlands. Water Heritage Day will highlight projects that celebrate water and our connections with it.

Discover some of the National Heritage Week 2021 projects from County Clare:

Mapping County Clare: This video is an exploration of the maps of County Clare and looks at 50 maps featuring County Clare from the 16th century to the present day. Take your time to look at your local area – learn how towns grew, villages disappeared, names and boundaries changed, while others stayed the same. Pause often to enjoy the detail in these maps. This fascinating feature is put together with the assistance of members of Clare’s heritage and historical societies, heritage mapping consultant and Clare County Council, all working towards a new digital mapping resource for the county.

Hastings Farmhouse: Hastings Farmhouse is the remains of a traditional 19th century cob and stone built farmhouse and outbuilding. It is the last surviving remnant of several houses that were once dotted along the Slí na Mara boreen in Shannon. The remaining walls were conserved by Dúchas na Sionna in 2012 and it is now hoped to fully restore the house and outbuilding for use as a heritage centre, community venue and exhibition space. This event launches phase 1 of the project which will see the completion of a conservation plan, feasibility study, architectural survey and consolidation of the existing walls.

Come Explore the Biodiversity of the Inagh and Ballymacraven Rivers: Explore the biodiversity of this amazing site where the Ballymacraven River enters the Inagh River before it flows into Liscannor Bay. Participants will be led on a voyage of discovery through the site. Children will be encouraged to become nature detectives and will learn about, and discover, instream and riparian biodiversity. This event is one of four similar events including Ode to Lickeen Lake, Linking Water and Time; Water Trees and Bogland on the Upper Inagh River; and Clondorney Lake Family Fun Day.

All projects will be considered for the National Heritage Week Awards 2021, which recognise successful heritage projects showcased during this year’s National Heritage Week. Included in the seven award categories is a county award which recognises the best heritage project in each county. In addition to county awards, there are Heritage Hero, Heritage newcomers, Heritage sharing, Heritage for all ages, Water Heritage and Wild Child awards.

The last day to submit a project to the National Heritage Week website will be Monday, 30th August, so there is still time for project organisers to register a project and be considered for a National Heritage Week Award.

At the county level, National Heritage Week is co-ordinated and supported by local authority heritage officers, their colleagues and with numerous local heritage groups and organisations.

For more information on National Heritage Week visit: www.heritageweek.ie