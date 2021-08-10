Ennis Book Club Festival returns in September

Ennis Book Club Festival will return in September with a vibrant day of events, live and in person in glór, Ennis, and will feature a mix of major international, national, and local authors.

Saturday 11th will kick off with the Beyond Borders Book Club at Ennis Museum from 11.30am with guests from Mexico and Africa, hosted by Irish poet Sarah Clancy.

The launch of the Salmon Poetry Memory Book by Jessie Lendennie will take place in the afternoon, at Ennis Bookshop. Jessie Lendennie is celebrating 40 years of publishing with this publication, specially commissioned by Ennis Book Club Festival.

Little John Nee will perform music and storytelling on O’Connell Square, entertaining passers-by with his original songs and writings, and creating fun, colour and a festival atmosphere.

Canadian author Patrick DeWitt, acclaimed author of Ablutions, The Sisters Brothers Under Major Domo Minor, and his most recent novel, French Exit will talk with Ennis Book Club Fest’s Artistic Director Dani Gill in the afternoon. French Exit has been made into a film by Sony Pictures directed by Azazel Jacobs and starring Michelle Pfeiffer as Frances Price.

Writer and Artist, Sara Baume will be part of The Alphabet of Birds, her spellbinding audio-visual essay, covering the multitude of rituals that fill our daily lives with meaning. Baume’s new essay is inspired by four short documentaries depicting artists at work on land and sea. These films will be screened accompanied by a live soundtrack of Sara’s words and live music.

Douglas Stewart will join Elaine Feeney in conversation on the glór stage in the evening. Douglas Stuart’s debut novel, Shuggie Bain, won the 2020 Booker Prize and has been published in over 30 territories. Douglas will be joined by writer and lecturer, Elaine Feeney whose debut novel, As You Were was shortlisted for Irish Novel of the Year among other accolades such as the recent win at the Dalkey Book Awards, Winner of the McKitterick Prize 2020, and the Kate O’Brien Award.

Artistic Director Dani Gill says, ‘It is exciting for audiences and for the team to have the prospect meeting in person, and experiencing the magic of live, literary events. With two major international writers on the ticket for Saturday 11th, it is extra special, especially to be hosting the Booker Winner Douglas Stuart at his first in person event in Ireland.’

Tickets for the live events are limited, in line with the government guidelines on attendance at events. All events will be available to book on www.glor.ie from Friday August 13th.

There will also be on demand tickets after the events available for digital viewing.

Please note that some events are limited capacity, so early booking is advised. See www.ennisbookclubfestival.com for full details on all events.