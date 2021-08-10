Thousands waiting in Clare for driver theory and driving tests

Clare Independent TD Michael McNamara has called on the Department of Transport and Road Safety Authority (RSA) to further increase the number of driving testers in Clare due to the significant number of people in the county awaiting a test.

In response to a Parliamentary Question by Deputy McNamara, the RSA said 1,519 people in Clare are awaiting a Driving Test with just 174 the total in receipt of a test date.

A further 2,965 people are on a waiting list to undertake the Driver Theory Test.

While the Department of Transport has confirmed that sanction was recently received for 40 temporary testers, Deputy McNamara says greater numbers need to be employed, at least on a temporary basis, to overcome the backlog.

“The Department says it is working to increase capacity from 25,000 tests to 50,000 tests per month over time, if public health guidance permits. It is clear however, that the test number limits are compounded by a need for more testers to be introduced into the system, even if on a temporary basis,” stated Deputy McNamara.

“The issue is of particular significance to young people whose employment situation may be dependent on their ability to secure a full driver licence. For others, it is about being able to drive to and from Third Level next month,” added the Independent TD. “The pandemic has undoubtedly had an impact on the waiting list, but it is important the Department and the RSA take every possible action to reduce these significant numbers.”