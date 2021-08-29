Busy day for Clare Coast Guard units

Two of Clare’s Irish Coast Guard units responded to four calls on Sunday afternoon.

A multi-agency effort was mounted in Killaloe at around 1.30pm to help recover an injured man from a cruise boat in Killaloe.

The National Ambulance Service, Killaloe Fire Service and the Killaloe unit of the Irish Coast Guard responded to the call at Canal Bank in the town.

A man on board a cruise boat was reported to have suffered an injury, understood to have been a broken collarbone, and required assistance getting off the vessel.

Emergency services personnel worked together to get the man off the boat and onto the jetty then safely ashore before he was transported by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

Later, Killaloe Coast Guard was contacted by watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry and requested to attend a second incident.

The team was requested to respond to a report of a vessel aground north of Annacarriga on Lough Derg. On arrival at the scene, Coast Guard volunteers found that a 26-foot sailing boat with two people on board had run aground close to the Clare shore.

The Coast Guard team towed the casualty vessel into deeper water and after checking to ensure the boat wasn’t damaged, escorted the vessel to Derg Marina.

Meanwhile, the Doolin unit of the Coast Guard was called out to assist a fishing boat with four persons on board after the vessel got into difficulty off Hags Head near Liscannor.

The Doolin Coast Guard boat located the casualty vessel and took it on tow to Liscannor harbour.

Later, the Doolin team was tasked again to assist National Ambulance Service (NAS) paramedics at Lahinch. A young woman was taken into care by paramedics and transported to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.