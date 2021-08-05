Work to begin on Moneypoint synchronous compensator

Work is set to begin later this month on the new synchronous compensator at the ESB’s power station at Moneypoint in West Clare.

The Moneypoint synchronous compensator is the first element of ESB’s Green Atlantic @ Moneypoint project which was announced earlier this year.

It will be the first in the country and incorporate the world’s largest flywheel used for grid stability. Due to the intermittency of wind energy, grid stabilisation technologies have an increasingly important role in a successful energy transition.

The synchronous compensator will enable the management of the transmission system safely and securely with a reduced dispatch of fossil fuel plant under constraints and reduced costs of transmission operations.

ESB is pleased to bring forward the Moneypoint Synchronous Compensator with flywheel as a cost effective and zero carbon solution in strengthening the stability and resilience of the Irish grid.

Manufacturing of the main electrical and mechanical components commenced earlier this year, works on site will commence in August and installation of the main equipment will take place in April 2022.

Commissioning of the new plant is planned for mid-2022 and commercial operation in October 2022.