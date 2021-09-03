Bus Éireann thanks Clare customers and staff

Bus Éireann, Ireland’s national bus company, welcomes the return to full capacity on all public transport from this week.

Measures introduced to safeguard passengers and employees remain in force including:

Mandatory face masks throughout the journey (with exemptions on health grounds)

Hand sanitising units on board

Cashless payment options including Leap cards, ticket machines in stations and online at buseireann.ie

Guaranteed seat reservation for interurban travel on expressway.ie

Deep cleaning overnight and additional cleaning during the day

Windows should be kept open where available, coaches have air conditioning

“We are grateful to our Clare based employees and customers for all their support over the past 18 months,” said Allen Parker, Chief Customer Officer, Bus Éireann.

“We have been proud to operate continuously throughout the pandemic, keeping Ireland connected. The very high rate of vaccination in Ireland and the proven effectiveness of face masks in reducing Covid-19 transmission are the most important factors in allowing a return to full capacity now. We have at times been unable to carry everyone who needed and wanted to travel because of limits on capacity. With the welcome return of students to third level education and the steady building of travel to Dublin airport, we are ready to facilitate the reopening of society and careful return to normal life.

“It is also important to note that outside of peak times, our buses and coaches are often not fully occupied and people may consider this when planning their travel according to their own personal circumstances. Public transport in Ireland has a good track record, almost 90% of people who travelled with us said they felt safe on our buses,” concluded Parker.