Pádraig Ó Céidigh appointed Shannon Group Chairperson designate

The Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan, T.D., today announced his intention to appoint Mr. Pádraig Ó Céidigh as Chairperson of Shannon Group plc.

Mr. Ó Céidigh is expected to formally take up the three-year appointment following his appearance before the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Transport and Communications.

Minister Ryan highlighted the extensive experience and sectoral knowledge Mr. Ó Céidigh will bring to this important role, at what is a challenging time for Shannon Group and the aviation sector. “I am pleased that Pádraig Ó Céidigh will be the new Chairperson of Shannon Group plc. Pádraig brings a wealth of experience from the aviation sector, as an entrepreneur and as a board member, and I am confident that he will be a good fit in this role with Shannon Group. I wish him every success as he takes on the challenge of leading the company out of the pandemic towards a brighter future.”

Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton added “I believe that Pádraig is well qualified for this position and will play a critical role in leading the Board and the Group as the aviation sector begins to recover. It is important for all stakeholders that Shannon Group is in the best position possible to continue on its path of recovery, given the importance of the Company to the mid-west region and indeed nationally. I know that Pádraig will bring exceptional skills, knowledge and drive to this new role and I look forward to working closely with him”



Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group plc, has today welcomed the appointment.

Mr. Ó Céidigh has extensive knowledge in the aviation sector and has a strong track record at senior levels in both the public and private sectors. He has held senior management positions including Chief Executive Office and Chairman of Aer Arann for some 26 years. He is a former winner of the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award and represented Ireland at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year.

Mr. Ó Céidigh served in Seanad Eireann from 2016-2020. He is a native Irish speaker and is an alumni of Harvard University and University College Galway, where he was awarded Business Alumni of the Year and is adjunct professor of Entrepreneurship and Business. He also holds a qualification from the Law Society of Ireland. He has previous board experience with Fáilte Ireland, RTÉ and An Bord Iascaigh Mhara.

Welcoming the announcement, Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group said: “I would like to congratulate Mr. Ó Céidigh on his new appointment as Chairperson. His wealth of business experience in the aviation sector in particular, will be of immense support to Shannon Group.

“Our focus now is on continuing to rebuild vital air services for the people and businesses in this region who rely on Shannon for air connectivity. We are doing this by working with our aviation partners to build on the success we have had to-date. There is a long journey ahead for aviation recovery, but I am confident that with the right supports and the hard work of the entire team here, we will see Shannon thrive again.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Ó Céidigh said: “Shannon Airport is a vital economic engine for the Shannon Region and wider west of Ireland economy. It is imperative that Shannon Group is supported in its recovery, and I am deeply committed to working with the CEO and Board to ensure this happens. The revitalisation of the airport is important not only for the staff who work there, but for the thousands of people who rely on Shannon’s air connectivity for their business and livelihoods.”