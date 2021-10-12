Clarity sought on 180 Lufthansa Technik jobs

Clare Independent T.D. Michael McNamara says clarification is needed on the future of all existing full-time jobs at Lufthansa Technik Shannon Ltd. as well as the retention of the two aviation hangars used by the Clare-based operation.

Earlier today, Atlantic Aviation Group (AAG) confirmed that it has acquired the Lufthansa Technik Shannon Ltd. business from its German parent Lufthansa Technik (AG).

AAG confirmed today that it has formally acquired the Lufthansa Technik Shannon business from Lufthansa Technik (AG). Under the terms of the deal, approximately 300 Lufthansa Technik Shannon employees will join the AAG group.

Reacting to today’s announcement by Atlantic Aviation Group (AAG) that it has acquired Lufthansa Technik Shannon Ltd securing 300 highly skilled full-time workers in Shannon, Deputy McNamara has expressed concern for up to 180 jobs at the Clare-based operation.

Deputy McNamara explained, “Today’s announcement is undoubtedly very positive news for AAG but the full impact of the acquisition on all 480 full-time employees and future operations at Lufthansa Technik Shannon Ltd. has yet to be outlined. I will be seeking more clarity on the issue from representatives of AAG and Lufthansa Technik Shannon Ltd. when I attend a briefing hosted by the companies tomorrow morning.”

Deputy McNamara praised the employees of Lufthansa Technik Shannon Ltd. who he said “have played a key role in ensuring the future of the operation through their engagement with management and SIPTU over the past year. This included staff staggering work shifts with staff taking paid leave by availing of days built up over the years.”

“While the majority of contract staff were released in the last year, particularly at the beginning of the pandemic, management at the company has continued to engage with worker’s representatives from SIPTU. Following on from today’s announcement, it is important now that clarity is provided on all full-time positions at the company,” concluded Deputy McNamara.