Covid-19 – Daily Update

Thursday, September 30th

An additional 1,271 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to *389,932.

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

There have been *5,249 deaths nationally associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

A total of 7,037 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Clare since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 307 people with Covid-19 in hospitals in Ireland, 59 of whom are in ICU.

National Vaccination Update

7,218,801 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland to date.

3,536,134 people have received their first dose

3,446,993 people have received their second dose

235,674 people have received the single-dose vaccine

*All data is provisional and subject to ongoing validation.