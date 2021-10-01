Launch of Ireland’s newest technological university today

The 1st October will be a monumental day for the region as Ireland’s newest technological university will be officially launched with a prestigious and exciting opening ceremony that will take place in the Athlone International Arena and Millenium Theatre Moylish.

Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest is the latest to be established in Ireland, and will be a new powerhouse university, driving development and investment across the Midlands and Midwest.

TUS will comprise a student population of more than 14,000 and a staff complement of approximately 1,200 people across six campuses in Athlone, Limerick (Moylish and Limerick School of Art and Design, Clare Street), Clonmel, Ennis and Thurles.

Minister of State for Skills and Further Education Niall Collins and inaugural TUS President Professor Vincent Cunnane will be among the keynote speakers for the ceremony taking place across two campuses and streamed live to all six.

According to President Professor Vincent Cunnane, TUS will be distinct in that how it is rooted in its local communities and economies will bring a new beginning to the Midlands and Midwest.

“The official opening will be a pivotal and momentous occasion that celebrates and recognises the great collaborative effort that has brought us to the point of becoming a Technological University,” he stated.

“It is a tremendous achievement that will truly transform and bolster our region both from an education and economic perspective for generations to come. TUS will be distinct in its orientation towards the economic, social and cultural life of its local communities and will bring a new beginning to the Midlands and Midwest.”

With innovation, community, accessibility and knowledge among its core values, the official opening of TUS has been carefully designed to be an interactive ceremony that can be shared and celebrated across all campuses as well as the wider Midlands and Midwest communities.

Two event locations in Athlone International Arena and Moylish, live streaming, video links and interviews will complement short videos of TUS students, lecturers and local business people who will bring to life the vision, ambition and impact of TUS.