Mid-west could be centre of excellence for green aviation

SDC Business Consulting, a leading consulting company in the aerospace sector, has announced the creation of an ecosystem framework to help regional airports know what sustainable aviation operations will look like so they can lead the transition towards a climate-neutral air transport system.

This framework will be exportable to other regional airports as the industry adopts more electric green technology and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) including efuels such as green hydrogen. The aim is that Shannon region becomes a test bed for piloting, demonstrating and certifying new technologies for the future of flying.

SDC and business partner Jean Louis Debauche, CEO, JLD Consultant and senior level advanced aerospace engineer, received funding from Aviation Skillnet to build a framework for the aviation ecosystem pilot.

Commenting on the initiative, Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group said: “We look forward to the publication of this report which will map out a long-term future for sustainable aviation in Ireland. Sustainability is a key focus for Shannon Group as we work toward a net zero carbon future. It is therefore great to see SDC securing this feasibility study funding and Aviation Skillnet supporting initiatives in this space.”

The project, entitled “Smart Green Aviation Ecosystem,” will help create a better future for the region:

Create a strategy for an operational green airport infrastructure and the development and supply of local clean energy for regional airports’ use

Imagine, design and build a supply infrastructure for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) for today’s aircraft and green hydrogen to power future electric aircraft

Commercialisation of the framework results as a means to attract future investment to the region and strengthen the viability of the region as part of the national aviation infrastructure strategy

“The goal is to establish the mid-west region as the centre of excellence to simulate and test the reliability of the electric aviation ecosystem and work with the industry to meet safety and certification challenges,” said Siobhan Dolan Clancy, CEO, SDC Business Consulting. “The introduction of new energy sources is fundamental to move towards more sustainable air transport.”

The availability of sustainable aviation fuel will be key to the successful implementation of future electrical aircraft. The initiative plans to position the mid-west region as the hub for sustainable aviation fuel distribution in Ireland, as well as the innovation centre for future green hydrogen for aviation.

Linda Barron, CEO, The Irish Centre for Business Excellence (ICBE) which includes Aviation Skillnet confirmed: “The proposal will be complete by the end of December. At this point we will have a report focusing on the long-term expansion of the sustainable aviation industry in the mid-west region of Ireland. It will guide us on how to facilitate collaboration and funding to address the challenges we encounter as we create this Smart Green Aviation Ecosystem.”

This project expands on the FMCI (Future Mobility Campus Ireland) located on Shannon Airport campus and supports the European strategy towards zero carbon emission aircraft by 2035.