West Clare events for Mental Health Week

The West Clare Mental Health Association has organised a series of events to coincide with Mental Health Week.

Mental Health Awareness Week 2021 begins today and will run until Wednesday the 13th of October. This year’s theme is ‘Mental Health in an Unequal World’.

As part of the week, West Clare Mental Health Association will host a ‘Farm Connect’ event on Friday featuring guest speaker John Hayes, the former Munster and Ireland rugby player.

Another event, ‘Be Active’ beach walk, will take place in Kilkee on Sunday, Mental Health Day, in Kilkee.

James Fennelly, Peer Support Co-ordinator at West Clare Mental Health Association says the events are all about showing people what they can do to help themselves and their mental health.

There will be a live music event hosted on Facebook this evening while a guided walk of the Vandeleur Woods with biologist and author Éanna Ní Lamhna.

Fore more information, visit The Lighthouse Facebook page.