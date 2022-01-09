Parents urged to get children vaccinated

The Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly TD, the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan and Chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Council, Professor Karina Butler are jointly encouraging parents and guardians to bring their children for COVID-19 vaccination.

Ireland’s paediatric vaccination programme is underway with children aged 5 to 11-year-olds who:

– have a health condition that puts them at risk of severe illness from COVID-19

– live with someone who is at higher risk from COVID-19

– being offered a COVID-19 vaccine in hospital settings and since Monday, vaccination has been available to this group by appointment in vaccination centres.

From Saturday 8 January all 5- to 11-year-olds will be offered a primary dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Minister Donnelly said: “Over the Christmas period we reported the highest daily numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases. As we wait for more evidence to emerge on the severity of infection with the Omicron variant, it is important that we continue to encourage all of those eligible for vaccination to come forward.

Vaccination offers an extra level of protection for all of us. It is important to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine with your child. As a parent of children in this age group myself, I know that children have many questions about COVID-19 and about this vaccine, and it is important to ensure they can access the information material the HSE have made available.”

Dr Holohan said:” While we know that most children in in the 5 – 11 age group will experience a very mild form of this disease, for a small few, they may become severely ill.

“Vaccines are doing an excellent job of preventing severe illness and disease in those who are fully vaccinated. This is good news. Getting your child vaccinated is a decision between you and your child. I encourage all parents and guardians to engage with the trusted health advice available on the HSE website, and with your own family clinician if you have any concerns about bringing your child for this vaccine.”

Professor Butler said: “In recommending vaccination for all 5 to 11-year-olds, NIAC considered the potential risks and benefits of vaccination, including the direct and indirect effects on health and wellbeing in this age group.

“The potential benefits of vaccination are most obvious for children with underlying conditions, and, as such, the NIAC have recommended that this group be prioritised for vaccination.

“As a paediatric doctor, I know that many parents and guardians will have genuine concerns and questions about COVID-19 vaccination for their children. However, when the available evidence relating to the risk COVID-19 can pose to some children, as well as the significant negative impact on the lives of all of them, particularly the educational and social lives of our children, are considered, the benefits of vaccination far outweigh the risks. I urge all parents and guardians to encourage their children to receive their COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it is available to them.”