Clare under Status Yellow wind warning today

County Clare will remain subject to a Status Yellow wind warning until late tonight.

Met Éireann is warning that westerly winds associated with Storm Dudley will reach mean speeds of 50 – 65km/h with damaging gusts of 80 – 110km/h, stronger on exposed coasts and on high ground.

The weather service says a combination of high tide and strong winds will lead to a possibility of flooding on Atlantic coasts. Occasional heavy rain will also bring a possibility of spot flooding.

The Status Yellow alert will remain in place until 11.30pm today.

Clare County Council is advising the public to avoid coastal areas, take care when driving, and do not approach fallen wires.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann has issued Status Yellow wind, rain and snow warning for the whole of Ireland including Co Clare for Friday.

Following Storm Dudley on Wednesday, a separate low-pressure system named Storm Eunice will bring disruptive and challenging weather conditions on Friday, with impacts from strong winds, heavy rain and snow expected.

A blustery day will follow on Thursday with a mix of bright spells and some heavy showers, before cloud, rain and strengthening winds arrive ahead of Storm Eunice. Met Éireann meteorologist, Matthew Martin, said:

“We’re keeping a very close eye on the forecast for Friday as Storm Eunice is expected to bring some challenging weather conditions, especially on Friday morning as strong winds, heavy rain and snow moves across the country.

“At the moment it looks like northern and western areas are most likely to see the heaviest snow falls, with southern areas expected to see the strongest winds, however we’re still a few days ahead and the details of when and where are likely to change. With this in mind, we’re urging people to keep a very close eye on the forecast and warnings for their area as these may change in the coming days.”

