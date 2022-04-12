HSE warns over recalled Kinder products

The Department of Public Health Mid-West is urging people to not consume or gift recalled Kinder products, in the lead up to the Easter holiday weekend, as certain Kinder products have been linked to an extensive outbreak of salmonella infection.

A large national multi-agency outbreak control team has been set up to investigate this outbreak, which is affecting mainly young children, across Ireland, UK, and a number of European countries.

On Friday, April 8, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) issued an extended food alert concerning the recall of certain Kinder products, and advising consumers that these products should not be consumed. This latest alert from the FSAI involves the recall of certain Kinder products irrespective of best by date. These products have been associated with an extensive outbreak of salmonella infection, primarily affecting children.

The HSE, HPSC and FSAI have been working closely with UK authorities to investigate an outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium. The Irish outbreak is part of a larger outbreak that involves the UK and a number of other European countries. The great majority of people who have become ill in this wider outbreak, have reported eating certain Kinder products (manufactured by Ferrero) in the days before they became unwell. Evidence gathered during the outbreak in Ireland and in other countries, has been used to direct investigations to identify products that may be associated with this outbreak.

Since the end of January, 15 cases of salmonella infection which form part of this outbreak have been identified in Ireland, primarily in children. The most recent Irish cases became unwell in mid-March.

To date, there have been no confirmed cases in the Mid-West region linked to this outbreak.

As a result of the evidence provided by outbreak investigations, Ferrero has instituted an EU-wide withdrawal and recall of a range of products. In Ireland, the latest recall involves certain Kinder products produced since 01/6/21.

Dr Mai Mannix, Area Director of Public Health Mid-West, said: “There is a greater likelihood that these types of products will be eaten, particularly by young children, at Easter time. This is why we ask parents and carers of children to be extra vigilant, and to make sure they do not have recalled Kinder products at home, or to gift them to family and friends, due to the increased risk of salmonella infection.”

Dr Paul McKeown, Specialist in Public Health Medicine at the HSE-HPSC, said: “Although there has been a speedy recall of these products, we may see a number of further cases of illness associated with this outbreak. However, the likelihood of any individual child becoming sick as a result of eating this product is extremely low. Only a very small percentage of children who have eaten this product over the last few weeks has developed salmonella infection. The symptoms of salmonella infection in children (nausea and vomiting, abdominal cramps, diarrhoea) are mild in the majority of cases, and can be managed at home.

“If your child develops more worrying symptoms such as a lot of diarrhoea, diarrhoea with blood in it, a lot of vomiting, a high temperature or a nasty headache, you should seek medical advice from your GP. It is important to remember that the majority of children who develop vomiting and diarrhoea are unlikely to have salmonella infection, and are more likely to have a simple viral tummy upset, which can be treated simply with paracetamol and fluids by mouth.”

“The FSAI have online images of the affected products. If you have bought any of these products, do not eat them, and do not give them as Easter presents. Instead, please contact the Ferrero consumer careline on +44 (0)330 053 8943 or email consumers.ireland@ferrero.com.”

The investigation of this outbreak is continuing.

Further information can be found on the FSAI website.