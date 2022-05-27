Ei Shannon ramps up for weekend shift

Ei Electronics is to launch a Weekend Shift this October at its Global Headquarters in Shannon in order to support increased market demand and employee flexibility.

The company will launch new 12 hour shifts from 8am to 8pm across Saturday and Sunday in October. This opportunity is available to product builders, test technicians, production line maintenance and quality inspectors. It may be attractive to third level engineering students.

With double digit growth, and 1,100 employees worldwide, Ei Electronics commands a leadership position globally as a manufacturer of home life safety devices. Working with one of Irelands leading indigenous electronics companies provides a wide array of opportunities and possibilities to grow as well as offering an attractive pay and benefits package. This means that no member of staff earns less than the ‘Living Wage’ and considerable benefits include health insurance cover, pension scheme, an appealing bonus scheme and a competitive salary. An employee restaurant is also situated on campus serving subsidized meals with additional facilities such as a gym and astro-turf pitch being added this year.

Ei’s recently opened new Headquarters Building on the existing Ei Campus comprises a 10,000m2 facility. It includes significant additional manufacturing capacity, Research and Development, and office space. The expansion underpins a strategy of maintaining 100% of manufacturing in Shannon, in addition to the co-location of other key functions on a single site.

Shipping more than 15 million life safety products annually, the company’s success is set to continue and having a happy and sustainable workforce is at the core of this growth. For more information, or to apply for this opportunity, contact hr@eielectronics.ie and quote WEEKEND SHIFT in the subject field.