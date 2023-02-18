Farming for Nature Welcomes Clare Farmers to network

Caring for and maintaining the landscape while increasing the biodiversity on the farm are paramount to us, we really enjoy sharing this with our visitors.

It is wonderful to have our efforts recognised and to be able to reach out to so many other Farming For Nature Ambassadors who are a great source of support and knowledge.

The Farming for Nature (FFN) project is delighted to welcome Clare farmers, Bronagh & Cathal to their growing Ambassador network.

Cathal and Bronagh O’Rourke along with their three daughters manage a 500-acre farm in the Burren County Clare. The cattle finishing farming system is complimented by a successful on-site agri-tourism business.

The farm is a mix of green land, mature hazel woodland, limestone pavement, turlough and species rich grassland. Part of the farm is within the Burren National Park and Lough Bunny is situated on the land. The O’Rourke family are part of the Burren Farming Programme where they take numerous actions to support nature and wildlife on the land.

These include clearing scrubland to link up grazable areas, grazing cattle on the Winterage to encourage the growth of native Burren flora and reducing inputs in the improved agricultural areas of the farm. Some of their beef produce is sold direct to customers which has proven to be a successful alternative route to market option.

They are part of the Hares Corer Project which involves the planting of native Burren Pine on the land. Cathal and Bronagh are passionate about educating people on the natural

beauty, the flora and fauna, and the local heritage of the Burren region. There is an abundance of birds on the land including the occasional Hen Harrier. They describe their way of farming as a lifestyle which respects and enhances the land of which they are custodians of.

Now in its fifth year, Farming For Nature was set up with an aim to source, share and celebrate the stories of farmers across Ireland who manage their land in a way that sustains nature, while providing a livelihood for their family.

The O’Rourkes are part of 2022’s fifteen ambassadors that come from across Ireland and include beef, sheep, forestry, dairy, horticulture and tillage farmers who manage a wide range of very valuable habitats including species-rich grasslands and heaths, wetlands, woodlands and hedgerows. The Farming For Nature ambassador network is made up of family farms, couples, and both male and female farmers.

FFN is featuring their newly awarded Ambassadors on a monthly basis until summer 2023. Keep an eye on FFN’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter platforms to learn more about these wonderful farmers and the valuable work they are doing for nature on their land. FFN will work with these inspiring ambassadors to produce farm videos, podcasts, ‘Ask the Farmer’ sessions, farm walks and more. Go to www.farmingfornature.ie to learn about this incredible network of Ambassador farmers and to access further

information, resources and tips.

The Farming for Nature Awards are sponsored by Bord Bia and supported by a wide range of farming and conservation interests including the Dept of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, the National Parks and Wildlife Service and the National Rural Network.