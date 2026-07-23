Airport Group welcomes Ryanair MRO plans for Shannon

The Shannon Airport Group has today welcomed Ryanair’s announcement of plans to invest €50m in a new four-bay aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) hangar and an Engineering Academy at Shannon Airport, a project expected to create 400 highly skilled jobs.

Ryanair has lodged a planning application for the proposed development on a 6.7-acre site on the airfield at Shannon Airport. Subject to planning approval, the facility will become the airline’s largest aircraft maintenance operation in Ireland and further strengthen Shannon’s position as one of Europe’s leading aviation centres.

Minister for Transport, Darragh O’Brien, welcomed the announcement of Ryanair’s significant investment at Shannon Airport.

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Minister O’Brien said: “Our ambition and vision for the State-owned Shannon Airport Group to strengthen its aerospace industry cluster at Shannon Airport is further enhanced by this investment, which will also bring a significant number of new jobs to the airport campus making an important contribution to the economy in the mid-west region. This investment also reflects Ireland’s position as a global leader in aviation and reinforces our reputation as a leading international hub for the aerospace industry.”

Ray O’Driscoll, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group, said: “Ryanair’s proposal to invest at Shannon is a powerful endorsement of Shannon Airport, our aviation ecosystem and the wider region. From the birthplace of aircraft leasing, Shannon has grown into a global hub for aviation, spanning aircraft maintenance, engineering, leasing and aviation services.

“Today, Shannon Airport and the adjacent Shannon Airport Business Park together support Ireland’s largest aviation cluster, with almost 100 companies operating across the campus. The airport’s 10 aircraft hangars which are used for aircraft MRO, aircraft painting and general aviation activities are further evidence of the breadth and strength of Shannon’s aviation sector.

“The scale of Ryanair’s proposal reflects the depth of aviation expertise, engineering capability and talent that has developed here over decades. We are proud of our long-standing relationship with Ryanair and look forward to supporting its ambitions at Shannon.

“This significant investment by Ryanair, with support from Enterprise Ireland, will not only create highly skilled employment opportunities but will also help develop the next generation of aviation talent, further strengthening the region’s skills base and supporting continued economic growth.”

The proposed project builds on Ryanair’s significant existing presence at Shannon Airport, where the airline currently operates a three-bay aircraft maintenance facility employing more than 200 people.

Ryanair has operated from Shannon Airport since 1987 and remains one of the airport’s most important airline partners, contributing significantly to connectivity, tourism and employment across the west of Ireland. This summer, Ryanair operates a record 30 routes from Shannon and has increased seat capacity by 15% compared with the same period last year.

The proposed new facility will comprise more than 15,000m² of aircraft maintenance and ancillary space. Subject to planning approval, construction is expected to commence in early 2027, with the facility expected to enter operation in late 2028.